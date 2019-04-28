Lagos State goment cut warning say poisonous ponmo dey market

Image copyright @thewillng/Twitter

Lagos State goment don warn pipo wey dey chop ponmo say e get one type wey get poison inside wey dey market now.

Di goment say dem don arrest three pesins wey dey involved for di sale of "toxic ponmo" for Ojo and Iba council areas as dem also seize large quantities of di meat.

For inside press release, di Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris state say dem don "charge di three pesins wey dey involved to court while dem don also send samples of di ponmo to NAFDAC laboratory for tests to see weda e dey good to chop."

Oga Idris for statement explain say goment begin chook eye for di mata afta reports of di sale of ponmo for "odd hours between 4am amd 6am" for different locations for Ojo and Iba Local goment areas for di state reach dia dormot.

Im add say make di public open dia eye well well before dem buy ponmo for market and report any sale of food products wey get k-leg to environmental officers for dia nearest local goment or to di Ministry of Health or Ministry of Agriculture.