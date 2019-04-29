Security agents plus prisoners dey sexually abuse children - Amnesty Int'l

Image copyright AFP

Amnesty International investigation report for Borno north east Nigeria, say security agents plus prisoners for high security prison dem dey sexually abuse women and children.

Di tori be say serious abuse dey happun for Maiduguri Maximum Security Prison and Giwa Barrack wia dem lock thousands of civilians wey dem claim say dem be Boko Haram.

Amnesty International bin send dia sabi pipo go Maiduguri to go chuk eye for di mata afta one Maiduguri prisoner Charles Okah, first raise alarm about am wit tori pipo Sahara Reporters.

For inside interview wey Amnesty do wit one former prison warder plus anoda prisoner, dem two confirm say sexual abuse common well well for prison.

Di prisoner say, "e no be secret for prison wetin dey happun to dis small small boys dem."

"Sometimes you go see as one small boy dey enta toilet, immediately adult go follow am, wen di boy come out, you no need pesin to tell you wetin happun," im tok.

Osai Ojigho wey be di Nigeria Director of Amnesty International say, "no excuse dey to give say children dey suffer dis kain tin under goment care.

Ojigho add say, e dey too bad say women still dey suffer for di hands of "Nigeria security forces wey suppose to protect dem."

Image copyright AUDU ALI MARTE Image example Kashim Shettma, di govnor of Borno state set committee to check di mata

Isa Gusau, di special adviser to di Borno state goment on communication and strategy, tell BBC Pidgin say, di state govnor Kashim Shettima don set up committee wey go chuk eye for di accuse.

Im say, e dey possible say true true dis na wetin dis children dey go through, but dem "no wan dey in a hurry" dat na why dem wan take time investigate di mata.

According to Gusau, di areas wey di goment committee wan torchlight weda di tori dey authentic, how e dey take happun, wia e dey happun and to make sure say di pipo wey get hand inside di mata must to face prosecution.

Amnesty International say from di court document wey dem collect, na at least 68 pikin dem dey for Maiduguri prison. Tori be say Nigeria military bin first detain dem for Giwa Barrack witout charge before dem transfer dem for ending of 2016 and beginning of 2017.

BBC Pidgin attempt to reach Nigeria army tok tok pesin by di time wey we file dis report no work as all im number no dey available.

Dis one no bi di first time wey Amnesty International go accuse Nigerian Army for human rights abuse. Di Nigerian Army don deny all di accuse.