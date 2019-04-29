Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

John Fru Ndi, Social Democratic Front, SDF party chairman tell separatists fighters wen deh kidnap e say e no fain for stop pikin dem for go school, mami for go farm and for get bad relation wit population.

For November 27 wen John Fru Ndi and oda party mimbas join family for go bury Joseph Banadzem, SDF parliamentary group leader, separatists kidnap e and e pass 8 hour wit dem.

SDF Chairman tori BBC News Pidgin how e no lef de separatists dem intimidate, give e psychological and mental torture, but use de opportunity for correct some tins dem weh deh no know.

"Ah bi glad say ah get wandaful opportunity for tok for dem, because pipo di fear and deh no fit get contact wit Ambazonia fighters".

Ambazonia fighters say make Fru Ndi move e representatives for council, parliament and Senate.

But, "Ah tell dem say ah di tok because we reps dey for dis places dem, and e di give me opportunity for tok for kontri, for pipo and for pipo weh dey dis institutions for open dia feelings. If we no dey for council, parliament and senate we go just bi laik some wild pipo for bush".

"Dis fight fit end today, tomorrow as e fit take so many years. You get for educate pikin dem so dat wen deh wan take over make deh know why deh di fight, make deh bi intelligent make deh no take dull pipo for go fight and one bullet go put all dem down".

Also, "for say make mami dem no go farm, make business no take place e no fain. For every war deh need chop.Make relation wit population bi fain, as e fain for catch pipo beat, torture dem".

Fru Ndi regret say e confuse as e go hard for stop dis fight for de two regions.

"President Biya say make deh put arms down, some of dem respect, but deh beat dem again make deh show pipo weh deh di sponsor dem, give dem bullets. For end war for one side weh soldiers still get guns di shoot pipo na problem", Fru Ndi tok.