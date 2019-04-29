Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many tori pipo for Nigeria don report say JAMB go release result today Monday, 29 April

Di Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) don correct one tori wey comot say today na di day wey result of di 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exam wey candidates write earlier dis month go come out.

Di Head of Media and Publicity for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin say im no use im mouth tok say results go comot on 29 April, but say na dat day di last process to release di result go begin.

"Wetin I tok be say we go complete di process [from] Monday, I no tok say on Monday, I say from Monday. Friday na still from Monday," Benjamin tell di BBC.

Oga Benjamin also tok say no be JAMB dey send all di messages wey candidates dey report say dem get, like di one wey fit increase score, or say di joinbodi no go release result. E say na jaguda pipo wey dey find wey to kolobi money dey behind dem.

"When we release results, we go tell you di process of how to check am and to just send on your mobile phone wey you take register, message to 55019 and you go get your result.

"Once you give am to unauthorized pesin, e go get access to all your data... and di pesin fit begin send message to you," tok Benjamin as e e draw ear give candidates to protect dia registration number because anybody wey get am fit access plenty information about di candidate.

About rumour say na wetin candidate score inside di exam, na im go determine whether na university di pesin go enter or polytechnic, Benjamin say "When we enter go do policy meeting, we go discuss dat one. We never reach dat level."