Image example BBC bin do investigate about wetin codeine dey do young pipo for Nigeria

Nigeria Federal Government go compensate manufacturers of di codeine-based cough syrup wey dem comot from market afta di release of BBC documentary wey show how bad some youths dey abuse di drug.

Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, announce dis one on Monday 29 April during tok-tok wit tori pipo for Lagos.

Nigeria react, launch investigation afta di tori wey BBC Pidgin join bodi do with BBC Africa Eye, wey chook eye for di problem especially for di northern part of di kontri.

Adeyeye say goment don order dem make dem gada list of manufacturers wey get di N1bn plus money wey dem go need to pay pack to dem.

Today, 30 April mark exactly one year wey BBC Pidgin and Africa Eye premiere di "Sweet Sweet Codeine" documentary wey cause goment to begin torchlight di mata.

Meanwhile NAFDAC oga don fault one report wey say 70% of di drugs wey dey Nigeria na fake.

"Di report na to cause panic for di public. We dey follow our legal team tok to fight am," Na so Adeyeye tok.