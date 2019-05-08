Policewoman must first get approval to marry and oda 'women laws' for Nigeria Police

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI

Di Nigerian Senate for April 2019 pass di Police Reform Bill. Di aim na to torchlight di laws wey dey ground now how police dey take operate, to make sure say e dey modern and current.

But one part of di rules wey dey guide how police dey take operate wey dey under di Nigeria Police Regulations wey dem bring comot for 1968, still get some kain laws wey sabi pipo say dey discriminate against women.

Oga Okechukwu Nwanguma of NOPRIN, wey be di joinbodi wey dey work to change di law, tell BBC Pidgin say dis laws na old ones wey dem no suppose dey use again.

Laws like say make female officers put 'W' before dia rank to show everyone say she be woman or say woman wey wan marry as police officer must first write to di Commissioner of Police for approval. But di same rule no apply for single man wey wan marry.

Laws for female officers wey dey one kain

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chioma Ajunwa wey be policewoman, na di first Nigerian to win gold medal for Olympics

If female police officer wey dey single carry belle, dem go discharge am comot from di police force

Any woman wey don already marry or carry belle no fit serve her kontri as policewoman because di police force no go accept am

If female police officer wan marry, im must first write letter to ask permission from di Inspector General of Police (IGP) of wia im dey serve. Dis dem say na for di police force to do investigation on di man

Di female officer wey wan marry suppose don serve inside di police force for at least 3 years

Female police officer must put 'W' before dia rank to show pipo say im na woman.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigeria Police woman must put W before her rank

Oga Nwanguma confam say last year, di Nigerian Policing Program NPP and RoLAC (Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption) project don gree to torchlight di Police Regulation while debates around di Police Bill dey happun for di National Assembly.

Di joinbodi wey dey review di regulation comprise of team of technical experts from civil society, academics, legal practitioners and dem follow sidon wit representatives of di police.

Image copyright Okechukwu Nwanguma Image example Okechukwu Nwanguma dey lead mata to change law wey police dey use today

But some tins dey inside di regulation wey no look like say even di police dey follow. For instance, about di duties wey di regulation say woman officer must do:

Regulation number 121 say di general work of women police na mata wey relate to women and pikin, like to dey do (a) investigation of sexual offences against women and pikin; (b) recording of statements from female witnesses and female accused pesin and from pikin; (c) to dey present wen male police officers dey interview woman or pikin. Yet e dey common for Nigeria Police to use only male officers to handle mata of sexual abuse against pikin wen dem come report am for police station.

But no be only Nigeria Police get laws wey dey treat women different from men. Dis na something wey dey common especially wit forces around di world.

One court for Ghana bin order di Fire Service for 2018 to pay two women sorry moni afta dem sack dem because dem get belle wey e neva reach three years. Also for United Kingdom, na only for 2018 women fit apply for all positions for di armed forces. Before, dem no dey let dey apply for positions wey fight dey.