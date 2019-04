Image copyright Office of the President Image example EC Chairperson Jean Mensah

Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) deny accusations from de minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) sey dem wan create 25 new constituencies.

First Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament Ibrahim Ahmed, sey dem get filla sey President Akufo-Addo dey influence EC make dem create de new constituencies for New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongholds ahead of 2020 elections.

He talk Accra-based Starr FM sey Ashanti Region alone go get more of de new constituencies wey dem go share among de six new regions for de country.

But according to EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah, what de minority NDC dey talk be lie sake of dem no discuss dis matter.

Jean Mensah explain sey "de information dem put out der be false, de commission get de right to create new constituencies but we for look assess de various constituencies well before we fit do dat. But dis matter no come up saf."

De addition of 25 new constituencies according to de NDC Minority Members go mean sey Ghana go now get 300 constituencies.