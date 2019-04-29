Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Kano State Sharia police say dem don arrest over 50 suspected prostitutes and oda criminals as part of dia efforts to reduce sin for di state as Ramadan fasting wan start.

Hisbah tok tok pesin Adamu Yahaya tell BBC Pidgin say na di usual practise before every Ramadan to intensify dia patrol especially areas wey "bad bad things dey happun" so as to prepare pipo of Kano spiritually for di fasting period.

"Every year before Ramadan we dey do special operation to different areas to arrest pipo wey dey do bad bad things wey no dey in line wit our religion. Fasting period na di best for our side and we wan make pipo focus on worship, so reducing dis bad bad pipo from street go help many pipo dey focus and not get distracted," oga Yahaya tok.

E remain exactly one week before Muslims all over di world go start one month fasting inside Islamic Ramadan month.

Kano State na one of di states for Nigeria wey dey practice Sharia system and Hisbah dey serve as religious police for di state.

Yahaya also tok say if afta dem arrest any suspects fit prove say e no be prostitute or criminal, dem go release am.

"We dey work wit intelligence. In most cases we get pipo from those areas wey we dey go raid, so most times wey dey get am right but if afta we arrest you then you prove say you no be wetin we suspect, we go release you while di rest we push dem go court."