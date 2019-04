Image copyright Hajara Habib Image example Zainab Habib

Students of di Yusuf Maitama Sule university for Kano North West Nigeria go enta street on Tuesday to protest ontop di detention of Zainab Habib Aliyu ontop accuse of drug trafficking for Saudi Arabia.

Zainab wey be student of Yusuf Maitama Sule university bin dey travel go for lesser Hajj, Umrah for December 2018 wen authorities for Saudi arrest am say she carry hard drug.

Tori bin say dem plant di drug for her luggage and she bin no know till dem arrest her for Saudi.

Zainab don dey prison since dat time.

How di arrest happun

Zainab go Saudi for Umrah but she no fit do am because na di first day she land di kontri dme arrest am.

Dem arrest Zainab for Madina for di presence of her mum and sister inside hotel wey dem bin lodge. Dem come dia room say dem see drugs inside bag wey match her passport so she get to follow dem.

Her sister Hajara Habib tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey tok to Zainab everyday, say she dey call wit di prison general phone.

"Sometimes she go dey off and you fit feel her sadness, loneliness and frustration.

"Sometimes too dhe go dey lively especially wen we give her di update ontop her case.

Na so Hajara tok.

Image copyright Hajara Habib Image example Zainab, her mama and sister for Saudi before dem arrest her

Who frame Zainab up?

Authorities for Nigeria don arrest seven pipo wey dme believe say put di drug for Zainab luggage

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency chook eye come arrest seven staff of di Aminu Kano Airport wen dem di tori reach dia ear.

Meanwhile goment too dey on di mata.

Senior Special ADviser to president Muhammadu Buhari ontop Foreign Relations and Diaspora say di president don order make di Attorney General of di kontri chookm eye for di mata and dem dey make progress.

We be been on this , in the last two weeks. @MBuhari has directed AGF to take necessary action. We are making good progress. She will be back, along with 2 others in same situation https://t.co/rrQbiTTimf — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 29, 2019

Saudi Arabia no dey take ear hear mata wey relate to drug trafficking.

Most drug trafficking crime carry di capital punishment of death penalty.

Di students of di Yusuf Maitama Sule university for Kano dey protest on Tuesday so goment go quick-quick settle di mata so Zainab go fit come back home.