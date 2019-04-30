Image copyright Daily Graphic/Ghana Image example Minister of State for de Office of the President, Rockson Bukari

Minister of State for de Office of the President, Rockson Bukari resigned from en position, after accusation say he try bribe journalist make he kill some story e dey do.

Inside tape wey circulate, Mr Bukari try sey he go give de journalist GH¢5,000 cash for brown envelope inside plus and brand new motorbike so sey he go stop de story which he wan publish.

Rockson Bukari don deny di accusation say no be bribe but en decision to resign be sake of "he no wan make de tape mess up government from delivering dema mandate."

According to a statement from de Office of the presidency, Mr Bukari drop en resignation letter give President Akufo-Addo on Monday 29th April, 2019.

In de tape de claim be sey he try bribe de Starr FM journalist, make he drop de story he dey do against some High Court who dey look into some matter between two mining companies, de time wey he be Upper East Regional Minister around 2018.

On Sunday, he deny de allegations but on Monday he naa drop en resignation letter give de President.