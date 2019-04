As part of activity to mark dis year World Book Day, BBC Pidgin siddon with 11-year-old Tamara Ebitonmor wey be ogbonge book lover and book reviewer.

Tamara no dey only review books, she dey also read to children like herself.

Tamara and her sisters, Ebineme (8years) and Tonye (5years) wan use dia tori encourage oda pikin dem to dey read book around di world.

Video Journalists: Sarah Tiamiyu and Faith Ilevbare