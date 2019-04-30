Students of di Yusuf Maitama Sule university for Kano North West Nigeria enta street on Tuesday to protest ontop di detention of dia fellow student Zainab Habib Aliyu ontop accuse of drug trafficking for Saudi Arabia.

Zainab wey be final year student of Yusuf Maitama Sule university bin dey travel go for lesser Hajj, Umrah for December 2018 wen authorities for Saudi arrest am say she carry hard drug.

Authorities dey investigate afta dem arrest seven pipo say dem plant di drug for her bag.

Di students dey protest say she dey innocent and goment must act fast to save her from execution.

"Di reason we enta road na for goment to act fast-fast to freee Zainab." Na so organiser of di protest Adnan Tudun Wada tok.

Di students march go di Saudi Consulate for Kano for wia dem sing "free Zainab, free Zainab."

Image example Di students dey protest for Kano state government house

For goment house, pesin wey represent di state goment address di students say di state go collabo with federal goment to free Zainab wey be indigene of Kano.

Meanwhile Zainab papa, say im dey happy say goment dey respond to di mata.

"As a father, I no fit describe how I feel, four months wey I no take eye see my pikin.

"My hope be say dem go release Zainab as soon as possible so she fit return to her kontri." Na so her papa tok.