Image copyright Ministry of Foreign Affairs Image example Zainab Aliyu with Officials of Nigerian Consulate for Jeddah.

Nigerian goment don announce di release of Zainab Habib Aliyu wey dey Saudi Arabia prison on top accuse of drug trafficking.

Di Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mustapha Suleiman na im announce dis one to tori pipo for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

E say afta dem hear about di girl arrest, Nigerian goment come launch investigation and dem find out say e get some drug cartel wey di smuggle drugs for pipo bag to Saudi Arabia.

Wit dis intelligence, dem approach di Saudi embassy for Abuja and begin di process to release Zainab and wit di fact wey dey ground, di Saudi authority don release di girl.

E explain say di girl now dey wit Nigerian authority for di embassy.

Nigeria goment don call Zainab familyAlhaji Habib Aliyu wey be Zainab papa don confam to BBC Pidgin say FG officials don call am to tell am say im pikin don free.

Though im say e neva speak to im daughter, im say im mind don rest now."I just get di call now and I no fit describe di kain happy wey I dey. Dis na one of di happiest days for my life," im tok.Papa Zainab also say wetin happun to her na proof say many innocent pipo dey suffer ontop wetin dem no commit all over di world and e go like thank FG for di way dem act on di mata.