Di Social Development Secretariat for Nigeria capital say dem cari out raids on some clubs for di city "to correct immoral behaviour as plenti 'prostitutes' full streets for Abuja."

Members of di Abuja Social Development Secretariat task force wey cari out di operation say dem bin raid clubs and beer parlours wia dem arrest only women say most of dem wear 'skimpy clothes'.

Safiya Umar wey be di madam patapata of di agency tell BBC Pidgin say dem no go close eye and allow girls to do anyhow.

"E no good make we allow our girls dey do immoral things or sell dia bodi and dis clubs dem dey illegal sake of say dem dey residential area," she tok.

"Dis no be about law mata. We be Africans and women must be decent."

She explain say pikin dem dey naked for club anyhow and dem want di FCT to get "moral standard."

Dem force us to plead guilty

Veronica (no be her real name) dey among di plenti women wey stand before di mobile court for Old Parade Ground for Nigeria capital Abuja.

Dem stand for queue wit no lawyer to represent dem as di judge read out dia crime.

"You gree say you dey sell your bodi and therefore cause nuisance to di society as against di AEBP Act," di judge ask.

"Yes we dey guilty." Dat na wetin most of dem admit, but a few odas plead not guilty.

Problem start for di women on Friday breaking Saturday 26 April wen security pipo raid some areas for di city.

For Veronica, she say she "bin escort her friend go deliver cake to dia customer" and na as dem dey come back from di reception, dem arrest dem.

"Dem tell us say if we no plead guilty, we go dey dia hand for six month and na di fear make me agree to di crime," Veronica explain.

Di judge pronounce dem guilty and sama dem six month jail or fine of N5000 but afta plenti abeg, dem reduce am to one month or a fine of three thousand naira.

Nigeria no get any law wey say make pesin no wear skimpy cloth enta club go jollificate so dem charge di women under section 35 of di Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Act for public nuisance and loitering.

Some of di girls wey di task force arrest dey accuse dem say dem "touch dem anyhow and rape some of dem."

But di SDS madam, Safiya say na lie say taskforce no abuse di girls dem and say those like Veronica wey di claim innocent dey lie.

Why pipo dey drag police tok-tok pesin for social media

Head of Nigeria Police Public Complaints Unit Yomi Shogunle go be pesin wey dey new to wahala.

Im tweet on di arrest of women for Abuja dey make Nigerians drag am for twitter.

