Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don give greenlight for police to adopt community policing as new strategy to fight crime for di kontri.

Acting Inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu tok dis one on Tuesday for di meeting of di Northern Traditional Rulers for Kaduna state North West Nigeria to tpk about di security challenge for di region.

According to di IGP, with dis strategy, citizens of di community go do police work.

Dem go pick Special Constables from di community to serve as voluntary community police officers under di coordination of di Nigeria Police Force.

Di IGP say dis model wey dem dey reason for di kontri go dey in line with Sec. 50 (1) of di Police Act 2004.

Di IGP say although since dem launch 'Operation Puff Adder' wey involve citizens too, dem don record plenty success, dis strategy go make dem achieve more.

Dis wan dey come as jaguda pipo and kidnappers continue to dey cause palava for di northern part of di kontri.