Nigeria police don arrest Deji Adenuga AKA Dakar ontop accuse say im put fire for im babe family house, kill eight pipo wey dey inside.

Police tok-tok pesin Femi Joseph bin tell BBC say dem dey find di suspect afta di incident wey happun for di town of Igbodigo inside Okitipupa Local goment area of Ondo state between 2am to 3am for night.

Di suspect wey dey among prisoners wey escape from Olokuta prison for 2013 bin dey prison before ontop accuse say im kill im first wife.

Adenuga tell tori pipo say na vex make am do wetin im do afta di girl chop im money and no wan come do again.

"Wen I see her dey sell pure water, I tell her say I wan marry her, I tell her say make she stop pure water business say I go sponsor anoda business for her.

"Afta her freedom, I buy her machine come give her money for di business."

Adenuga say wahala start wen di babe elder sister come dey disturb am for money.

"Although I promise say I go settle her, she no allow me drink water keep cup for ground, she no allow me enjoy my babe.

Adenuga say by dat tim eim don already spend money ontop di girl head so im report di case give police but dem no fit settle am and di family too no allow am.

"Di second time I go report to police dem drive us comot, I come vex go buy petrol burn di house."

Na so Adenuga tok.

Ontop im first wife case, im say na contribution cause di wahala.

"She no gree give me my share, I go house one day come see her dey cut vegetable, na so we begin drag and although na joke I dey she take di mata serious.

"She cut me for face and as I dey try collect di knife from her na so di tin chook her, she die." Na so Adenuga tok.