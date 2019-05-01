Image copyright Defence Counsel Image example Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe for Yaoundé military court

Lawyers weh deh di defend Southern Cameroon leaders, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas don say as law tok dia client go only appear for military court again afta Appeal Court ruling.

Military court adjourn case for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas for April 29 as deh no bi show face for May 17.

Two courts sessions back defence lawyers bin say deh no want lawyers dem weh deh di take side, we 'recuse' judge, and na Court of Appeal di take decision, Barrister Ndong explain for BBC News Pidgin.

Na so deh file case for appeal court.

"We say we need Anglophone for team and we want tok for English and deh no wan hear", Ndong tok.

Dis wan na afta lawyers bin argue say dis clients na asylum pipo but court say deh bi Cameroonians and deh no get immunity for international law.

Defence counsel contest judge e ruling, because as dia clients na asylum pipo and court no get right for judge dem for Cameroon.

Deh di argue say since appeal court nova decide de military court get for wait-wait.

Court bi chose May 29 for to hear de case weh deh no gree wit defence lawyers weh deh bi don propose dia own date.

Na so Sisiku and odas and dia lawyers no go for court.

We no fit be for court because law say weh you file case for 'interlocutory' ruling court must stop case until appeal court decides, Barrister Ndong tok.

For de next hearing for number 17 day for May deh case fall for de same taim wit case for oda Anglophones.

Barrister Ndong say deh go go court tok for oda Anglophones dem, den read letter for judge for Sisiku Julius and odas dia mata.

"We go tell de judge say e no get right for hear Sisiku Julius and odas dia mata because appeal court nova hear de case", Ndong argue.

De lawyer say deh prefer make de mata long dan for make wasa-wasa den sentence dia clients for life imprisonment.