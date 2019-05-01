Netherland court give Ogoni widows go ahead to cari Shell go court

Image copyright Jacob Silberberg Image example Most communities for southern Nigeria like dis one for Goi for Ogoni wey dey produce oil, don suffer oil pollution

Judges for di District Court of di Hague don rule say di case of some widows wey accuse oil company giant Shell say e get hand for di death of dia husbands, fit continue.

But Shell don deny say dem no do anytin wrong.

Esther Kiobel and Victoria Bera accuse Shell say na dem start to brutalise and suppress protesters sake of dem wan protect dia economic interest for oil rich Ogoniland - therefore dem get hand for di execution of "Ogoni Nine" for 1995.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ken Saro Wiwa na one of di Ogoni nine activists who bin dey oppose Shell operation, dem execute dem by hanging for 1995

Di nine men bin die by death by hanging afta military bin do dem trial wey international community bin see as lie lie trial.

Di nine men be activists wey bin dey oppose Shell operation practice for di area.

Among di protesters wey di Nigeria military regime execute dat time na di popular writer Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Di court also reject Shell request to dismiss di case.