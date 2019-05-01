Netherland court give Ogoni widows go ahead to cari Shell go court
Judges for di District Court of di Hague don rule say di case of some widows wey accuse oil company giant Shell say e get hand for di death of dia husbands, fit continue.
But Shell don deny say dem no do anytin wrong.
Esther Kiobel and Victoria Bera accuse Shell say na dem start to brutalise and suppress protesters sake of dem wan protect dia economic interest for oil rich Ogoniland - therefore dem get hand for di execution of "Ogoni Nine" for 1995.
Di nine men bin die by death by hanging afta military bin do dem trial wey international community bin see as lie lie trial.
Di nine men be activists wey bin dey oppose Shell operation practice for di area.
Among di protesters wey di Nigeria military regime execute dat time na di popular writer Ken Saro-Wiwa.
Di court also reject Shell request to dismiss di case.