Boko Haram members no dey earn pass our sojas – Nigerian Army

Image copyright Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy

Nigerian Army don deny claim wey dey spread round for social media say Boko Haram militants dey receive beta pay pass di kontri sojas.

Acting Director for Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, tok for one statement say dat claim na big lie wey pesin wey fit get link wit Boko Haram dey try spread.

"One publication for Sahara Reporters and oda social media platforms don call di attention of di Nigerian Army about di false claim from one Doctor Sidi Ali Mohammed, wey be member of di Presidential Committee on di North East Initiative. For dia e claim say di criminal terrorist group members dey receive reach $3,000 daily pass Nigerian soldier wey dey get only N1,000.

"Dis no be true, na pure lie and dis na comment wey no suppose come out from di mouth of pesin wey dey dis kain position, e dey highly irresponsible."

Col Sagir say na crime and e no make sense to compare di brave soldiers of "our Armed Forces wit rag wey be terrorists criminal gang."

Army add say Dr Sidi statement fit be part of way to weaken di moral of di ogbonge soldiers wey dey serve dia papa land so dat di militants no go take control. Plus also na way to make youths wey dey believe anytin to believe di lie wey say Boko Haram terrorists dey receive big moni pass di army.

Dem promise pipo for public say Nigerian Army go remain strong and dey focus for di fight against terrorism for di kontri.