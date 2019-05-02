Police say dem neva arrest suspects wey kidnap leader of Buhari village

Image copyright NurPhoto

Katsina State Police tok tok pesin don wash hand comot from local tori report say im announce di arrest of suspects inside Buhari ADC Father-In-Law kidnapping mata.

Oga Gambo Isah say im no know why tori pipo dey report say police don arrest di suspects, say wetin im statement tok na say "interception" happun.

"No time wey we tok say we don arrest dem (suspected kidnappers). I tink say dem no understand wetin we tok because interception no mean arrest," Isah tell BBC.

Di 'interception' wey Isah dey tok na di fire for fire exchange wey happun between di police and di kidnappers of Musa Umar, di leader of Daura, wen dem dey try escape wit am for main road.

Na on Wednesday evening di jaguda pipo kidnap Umar from im house for Daura, Katsina State around 7pm.

Image copyright Getty Images

Oga Isah explain say wen police bin get di alarm of di kidnap, dem pursue di kidnappers reach Kwosanda junction, come exchange fire wit dem.

On weda di kidnappers dey ask for ransom, oga Isah say dem no fit comment about dat one for security reasons.

But di Katsina police tok tok pesin tell di BBC on Thursday - di day afta di kidnap - say di reward moni for anybodi wey get informate on di kidnapping fit pass N5m.