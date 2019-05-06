Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police encourage pipo for check point to throway smile give officers

On Monday, May 6. di Nigeria Police Force release list of tins wey pipo need to sabi and do when dem reach security check point, so as to make sure say kasala no burst.

Na ontop dia Twitter handle @PoliceNG dem release dis 17-point advice, wey dem say na avoid encounter in di "past wey don lead to embarrassment, injuries, permanent disability and, in extreme case, death of citizens".

Some of dis advice - like say make pipo slow down dia vehicle wen dem near check point - na tins wey pipo suppose don sabi, but oda tins wey di police tok don begin make pipo para for social media.

For example, police draw ear give pipo wey dey say tins to provoke officers, because e fit no end well because di officer head fit no correct dat time.

Skip Twitter post by @PoliceNG Oftentimes, you hear people say things like ‘shoot me, if you can!” Note that this is a recipe for disaster! It is very provocative and an unnecessary call for war. So, please play safe, more so, as you do not know the state of mind of the officer concerned. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 6, 2019

"Many times, you go hear pipo say tins like 'shoot me, if you fit!' Make una know say dis fit cause serious kasala! E fit provoke pesin and cause war wey no dey needed," one of dia tweet tok.

Anoda advice na say make pipo record down information about any officer wey im way no dey professional. Some of di information na tins like ID number of di officer, how di weapon wey dem dey carry take be and di name.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @PoliceNG * Be friendly and cheerful. Commend the officers especially when you see them working under very unfriendly weather conditions such as the rains, the harsh harmattan conditions, excessive heat, cold or sunshine. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 6, 2019

Final, final, if di officer(s) no gree with di pesin, make dat pesin use im mouth ask di officer(s) to carry am go police station.

And na dia di advice stop. Di police no tok wetin di pesin suppose do or say for station when e reach dia.

Image copyright Getty Images

Reaction from pipo