Police say 'War' fit happun if you provoke officers for check point
On Monday, May 6. di Nigeria Police Force release list of tins wey pipo need to sabi and do when dem reach security check point, so as to make sure say kasala no burst.
Na ontop dia Twitter handle @PoliceNG dem release dis 17-point advice, wey dem say na avoid encounter in di "past wey don lead to embarrassment, injuries, permanent disability and, in extreme case, death of citizens".
Some of dis advice - like say make pipo slow down dia vehicle wen dem near check point - na tins wey pipo suppose don sabi, but oda tins wey di police tok don begin make pipo para for social media.
For example, police draw ear give pipo wey dey say tins to provoke officers, because e fit no end well because di officer head fit no correct dat time.
"Many times, you go hear pipo say tins like 'shoot me, if you fit!' Make una know say dis fit cause serious kasala! E fit provoke pesin and cause war wey no dey needed," one of dia tweet tok.
Anoda advice na say make pipo record down information about any officer wey im way no dey professional. Some of di information na tins like ID number of di officer, how di weapon wey dem dey carry take be and di name.
Final, final, if di officer(s) no gree with di pesin, make dat pesin use im mouth ask di officer(s) to carry am go police station.
And na dia di advice stop. Di police no tok wetin di pesin suppose do or say for station when e reach dia.