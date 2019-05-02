Image copyright Getty Images

Kidnappers don gbab Musa Umar, di head of Daura, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari hometown for Katsina North West of di kontri.

According to di News Agency of Nigeria, di jaguda pipo show Umar house for Daura around 7pm on Wednesday. Di four men wey carry gun begin dey shoot anyhow, dis one make fear catch pipo as dem run for dia life.

Tori be say Umar bin just dey return from mosque where im bin go do evening prayer before di kasala happun.

According to di News Agency of Nigeria, tori be say Umar na also di father-inlaw to di ADC of president Buhari.

Jaguda pipo and kidnappers dey worry for di northern part of Nigeria, on Monday dem gbab di chairmo of di Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Mohammed Abubakar and im daughter along di Abuja - Kaduna highway, kill im driver join.

Dem release dem di next day.

Di Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu say e pass 1,000 pipo wey don die for di area and over 700 wey dem don kidnap since di year begin.

According to di IG, North West siddon ontop di list, as 436 pipo don die since di year begin for di area.