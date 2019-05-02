Image copyright Universal Music Group

Ogbonge Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage don sign exclusive global recording deal deal with Universal Music Group (UMG).

Tiwa na one of Africa biggest star and artist wey don make wave for di music and entertainment industry.

Under di agreement, UMG na im go dey release her future music internationally for more dan 60 kontries worldwide.

Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna na im go dey produce her projects.

Tiwa Savage don chop plenti accolades including di Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards wey she be di first female wey go ever collect di accolade.

According to Tiwa, dis tin, sweet her well-well for bell.

"My biggest goal na to make Africa proud. I dey very excited and i dey grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family." Na so Tiwa tok.

Meanwhile her former record label for Nigeria Mavin Records, don congratulate her with announcement ontop Instagram.

Tiwa Savage don release plenty hits including 'Mr Lova Lova' ft Duncan Mighty, 'Diet' and 'Tiwa's Vibe' all wey hit di No. 1 spot for charts across Africa.