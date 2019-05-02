Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari currently dey on a private visit to UK.

Di Nigeria Police command for Katsina north west of di kontri, don pledge to reward anybody wey get info about di kidnapping of Musa Umar, di head of Daura, president Muhammadu Buhari with five million naira.

Dis wan na afta like six Jaguda pipo kidnap Umar from im house for Daura around 7pm on Wednesday.

Di police tok-tok pesin, Gambo Isa say dis reward na to epp police pipo get sharp sharp info about di bad boys dem and ensure say dem rescue oga Umar from dia hand on time.

Oga Gambo explain say wen police bin get di alarm of di kidnap, dem bin pursue dem reach kwosanda junction come exchange fire with dem.

On weda di kidnappers dey ask for ransom, oga Gambo say dem no fit comment about dat one for security reasons.

'We dey in shock'

Meanwhile some residents of Daura say dem still dey in shock on top di kidnap of oga Musa Umar.

Dem tell BBC Pidgin say fear dey catch dem say na poor innocent pipo di jaguda pipo go dey come for now.

Ahmad Ganga say pipo dey do dia normal business with fear but wetin dey ginger some pipo na say plenti security don land di area.