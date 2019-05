Image copyright Reuters Image example Daphne Caruana Galizia publish report wey allege official corruption

Once evri few months I go siddon for room wit di pesin wey dey investigate di murder of my mama. First time wey our family meet am na six years ago wen im come our house to arrest her.

On election day, my mama bin publish one blog post, wey tok about one candidate wey wan be prime minister, na so one of im supporters cari di mata go police.

So dem send di detective come our family house forr middle of di night wit warrant for her arrest for crime wey fit call illegal expression.

I bin dey work for di oda side of di world and pipo bin dey send me video wen dem release her from police station around 1:30 am, na my papa shirt she wear .

Afta some few hours, she don go back online again write about dis abuse for her website, inside wetin she write, she yab di new prime minister say im dey insecure but she also laff hersef unto how she look.

"I apologise say my look scata-scata but wen police from murder unit show for your house for middle of night... to brush your hair, bring out powder and make up plus check which cloth you wan wear na di last tin wey go dey your mind," she write.

Now, di same detective wey arrest my mama dat night na im dey investigate her murder.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Matthew as pikin wit im mama, Daphne

Di day wey dem kee my mama, Daphne Caruana Galizia, drive go back to take back control of her account, wey one goment minister bin say make dem freeze.

She bin just turn 53 years and don reach high level for her career as tori pesin.

Half kilo of bomb wey dem pack under her seat explode.

Supporters of goment celebrate for open say dem don assassinate her, dis one remind me of pipo wey celebrate di shooting of Turkey-America tori editor Hrant Dink.

Odas bin tok one kain say na me plan di assassination myself, or say my mama happily risk her life - di same tin wey dem tok about James Foley, di US tori pesin wey dem kidnap come behead for Syria.

Why dis murders too mata?

"Di free flow of di truth and opinion, di work of journalists, dey create society wey dey fairer and freer," na so my broda tell European diplomats, while we stil dey feel di pain of our mama death.

"E dey create society wey dey richer and more determined: meaning, society wey pipo go happy to live inside."

Afta dem kill our mama, our only light na di support , had I know, sadness and regret wey different kain pipo show us.

E surprise me and remind me of sometin wey one friend bin tell me one time: "Good pipo dey evriwia; you gatz find dem."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Matthew (left) and im brother Paul dey campaign for justice on behalf of dia mama

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Protesters dey demand for justice afta dem murder Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

"Freedom dey start with freedom of conscience," na so writer Yameen Rasheed tell us five days before dem stab am to death outside im house for Maldives for 2017.

"Without dat freedom of mind, wetin you go do wit di oda freedoms?"

Like my mama, di way dem kill am show say dem no dey respect freedom for our kontris.

"E remain for us wey dem leave behind, to begin di fight for freedom: di family members, girlfriends, boyfriends and friends of tori pipo wey dem kee or put for prison.

Dis big responsibility don land for our shoulder but we no go fit cari am alone. We need good pipo evriwia to join us.

World Press Freedom Day

UN create World Press Freedom Day for 1993 and dem dey celebrate am on May 3 each year

Di theme for 2019 na journalism and elections for time of misinformation

Di reason for celebrating WPFD na to, defend and assess how far press freedom don grow for different parts of di world and to salute di journalists wey die sake of dia work

Last year, 95 journalists and media professionals die for target killing, through bomb attacks or crossfire, according to International Federation of Journalists

I know say we plenti. Remember that Saudi tori pesin Jamal Khashoggi wey pipo evriwia love.

Na only one pesin hate am sotey e kee di writer.

Inside all dis kee-kee including my mama own, no sign to show say di kontris dey make any serious effort to convict di pipo wey dey responsible.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi wey dem kee for October 2018

So, we don start by removing di first block: we want make Malta launch public investigate to find out for demsef wetin dem do wrong wey make dem no prevent di murder of dia important tori pesin.

Den we go move on to di next block.

Evri day, I wish say my mama no make dis sacrifice on behalf of her kontri and I for prefer say she still dey alive.

But like Azeri tori pesin Khadija Ismailova, wey human right pipo say e no make sense say she dey prison tok, "if we really love, we want di pipo wey we love to be demsef. And dis na who Daphne bin be - fighter and hero."

Wetin my mama no go eva know be say her death don ginger thousands of pipo to be heroes for Malta and oda places.

About dis tori

Matthew Caruana Galizia na investigative journalist and di pikin of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, wey dem use car bomb kee for October 2017. You fit follow am for Twitter here.