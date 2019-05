Image copyright @BashirAhmaad

Authorities for Saudi Arabia don release Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar give Nigerian Consulate for Jeddah, two days afta dem release Zainab Aliyu from prison inside di kontri.

Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad na im share dis informate for twitter.

Oga Ahmed tok say dem bin arrest Mallam Ibrahim on top accuse of drug trafficking, di same offence wey dem bin sama give Zainab Habib Aliyu wey dem free recently.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari direct di Attorney-General of di Federation, Abubakar Malami, to help make sure say dem release di two of dem as e be say dem dey innocent of di crime.