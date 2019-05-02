George Weah don return to im office afta snake bin pursue am

Image copyright Anadolu Agency

George Weah wey be Liberia Presido and former international football don return to im office to begin work, exactly two weeks afta im abandon am because dem see two snakes for di building.

Tori be say dem don use beta fumigation take baff di building before dem advise di presido to return on Wednesday.

E even receive visitor dat same Wednesday as former Vice-President Joseph Boakai, wey lose to oga Weah for di 2017 presidential election, bin visit am.

Di office of di president don tanda for di Ministry of Foreign Affairs six-floor building since one fire for 2006 burn di nearby presidential mansion.

Di snakes bin come out from hole for ground floor of di six-floor building and run enta back, wen pipo try kill dem.