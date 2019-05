Image copyright Trotro Dairies/Facebook

Some Ghanaians for social media express dema dissatisfaction over newly constructed Adenta-Madina footbridge which dem open to pedestrians dis week.

For de people who get issues plus de design, de way de engineers construct de footbridge be uninspiring sake of e long too much wey e go cause too much stress.

Despite de complaints about de bridge en design Public Relations Officer for Ghana Highway Authority, Ms Diana Seade, reveal say dem sheda dey design de footbridge so sey e go be accessible give people dey get disability.

People enter social media dey complain about de footbridge en architecture which dem believe no go serve as motivation give people make dem use am.

Some feel like sey dem no construct de footbridge with de mindset sey e be human beings go use am.

Dem dey argue say sometimes de engineers no consider elements like beautiful architecture, time wey people go spend on de bride den stuff.

Engineers start dey build de Adenta-Madina footbridge after residents do massive dema some vehicle kill one West African Senior High School student.

More than 100 people according to resident die for de road top sake of no footbridges dey top.

Dis week, de engineers open one out of de five footbridges to pedestrians who start dey use am.