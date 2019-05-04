Human Rights Activist dem don para enta major streets for Abuja to do I no go gree on top how authorities of di Federal Capital Territory Authority of Nigeria take gbab girls, shame dem sake of say dem wear skimpy cloth go clubs and hotels.

Di protesters wey wear black cloth start dia waka from Old Parade ground for Abuja go di FCT police command.

Di protesters carry placard wit different words like " I be woman and di way I dress na my choice."

Someof di girls wey task force arrest accuse dem say some police officers rape dem wen dem dey detention.

For di activists di arrest dem dey unlawful, say dem tamper on di rights of di women dem.

One of di pipo wey come out na women rights activist Aisha Yesufu, she say di reason she come out na to say enough is enough.

Image example Protest on top abuse of suspected prostitutes for Abuja

"E come be like say because we be women na crime e be, dem just dey treat women anyhow, you go dey waka even for afternoon, police go carry you put you for car, we kan dey hear say di pipo wey dem carry, police go rape dem before dem free dem. Na so Aisha tok.

Image example Women and men do I no go gree for Abuja to draw goment attention to di mata

Anoda woman wey join di protest say "Di mata don tire us, wetin dey happun to women for Naija e no good, we want say make dis change, make police protect us.

"We no fit move, we no fit breathe, we no fit wear cloth, we no fit go club, police wey suppose protect us na dem dey rape us, we want make Nigerians know say women's right na human right we no different for anybody wey dey street." Na so she tok.