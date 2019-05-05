Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ramadan dey start on Monday

Muslims around di world dey prepare to begin di annual 29 or 30 days Ramadan fasting.

Di 2019 Ramadan fasting go begin on Monday May 6.

See some of di tins you suppose know about di religious duty.

Tins you suppose know about Ramadan fasting

No eating of food from dusk till dawn, no drinking of water, kerewa too is not allowed.

Dis na di 1438 edition of di fasting - according to history, di first fasting happun two years after Prophet Muhammad SAW migrate from Mecca to Medina.

Some pipo go do two fasts in one day.

Image example E go reach one month before u go see matured Muslim with food during di day or Islamic police Hisbah fit gbab di pesin.

Na time to recite Quran and attend Islamic lectures. For many muslims na dis time of di year dem dey recite di whole Quran wey get 604 pages and also many mosques dey hold Islamic lectures wey muslims dey call Tafsir between 4 - 6pm everyday.

Lailatul Qadr night: Dis night dey happun inside di last 10 days of Ramadan, na di most important night for every muslim, as di prayer for dat single night pass prayers wey pesin go pray for 84 years in terms of reward.

Image example Pesin wey dey very old dey excused from participating in di fasting

Dis na also di best time for charity, breaking of fasts with different pipo, visitation and keeping good relations with family and friends and oda good behaviours wey Islam dey preach.

Every matured muslim must fast as na one of di pillars of di religion unless pipo wey don too old, dey sick, women wey dey on dia period or pipo wey dey travel.

Di Chief Imam of Abdullahi Abbas Mosque for Kano Sheik Nazifi Inuwa say any muslim wey witness dis special month and e no do any act wey go bring am closer to God deserve punishment for di hereafter.