Image copyright NT PARKS AND WILDLIFE Image example 'Monty Python' die just weeks afta dem find am

Wildlife authorities don share di pishure of one snake wey get three eyes wey dem find ontop highway for di northern part of Australia.

Di Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service describe dia finding as one in town.

Di baby carpet snake wey dem nickname Monty Python die few weeks afta dem find am for March.

Sabi pipo say di snake third eye wey dey ontop e head na something wey happun afta some kain transformation, wey oyibo dey call 'mutation'.

Na near di town of Humpty Doo, 40km (25 miles) south-east of Darwin na im di Rangers discover di snake.

Officials tell BBC say di snake bin dey struggle to chop because of im condition.

Na 'natural' case

Diwildlife service say X-ray scans show say di snake get two heads wey join togeda.

"Instead e be like say e get one skull, with one extra eye socket and three eyes wey dey work well," dem tok ontop Facebook.

Image copyright NT PARKS AND WILDLIFE Image example Di reptile bin dey struggle to chop because of e condition.

Snake expert Prof Bryan Fry say mutations na natural part of evolution.

"Every baby dey get one kain transformation, mutation or di oda - dis one shape just dey anyhow for eye," na so Prof Fry, from di University of Queensland tok..

"I never see snake wey get three eye before, but we get one carpet python wey get two-head for our lab - na just anoda kain of mutation like wetin we dey see with twins wey join togeda."

Di Prof. suggest say di third eye of di snake fit be "di last part of im twin wey no form finish."