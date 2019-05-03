Image example Oda journalists dey helep dis journalist wey injure for street protest in Venezuela

Inside 2018 na at least 95 journalists dem kill as dem dey do dia work, according to International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

Di number dey higher dan dat of 2017, but e no high reach like dat di years before wen Iraq and Syria fight bin serious.

Di highest number of tori pipo wey die na 155 for di year 2006.

Dis number include any pesin wey dey do work for media company, e no mata di kain work.

Journalist and media worker deaths

One killing for 2018 wey attract attention of di whole world na dat of di popular Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Dem kill am last October afta im go to di Saudi consulate-general for Turkey.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di killing cause wahala between di two kontris and di whole world condemn am.

And last month for UK, journalist Lyra McKee die on di street of Londonderry as e dey report riot wey bin dey happun.

One Northern Ireland paramilitary group wey dey oppose goment agree say na dem kill am.

Where dangerous pass?

Afghanistan still be one of di most deadly kontries for journalists, 16 of dem die last year.

Nine Afghan journalists die at once inside single katakata for di capital, Kabul, afta dem bin go wia bomb attack happun to report wetin dey happun.

Di bomber wey bin disguise imsef as journalist bin blow anoda bomb.

And for east of Afghanistan, BBC reporter Ahmad Shah die for one of di many attack for Khost province.

Journalists also die for US last year.

Dem shoot five of dem inside one attack for di Capital Gazette newspaper office wey dey Maryland, and na one man wey don dey try to sue di newspaper plenti years ago, na im shoot dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Philippine journalist Maria Ressa dey under investigation now

IFJ tok say among di ogbonge tins wey dey affect tori work , na Intolerance to reporting, plus corruption.

All of dem join to "contribute to environment wia dem dey kill more journalists sake of dem dey cover dia communities, cities and kontris dan wen dem dey report for war zone."

Journalists imprisoned globally

Di Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) give us idea of journalists wey dey prison for di beginning of December evri year.

Dis figure include any pesin wey dey work as tori pesin wey dey put for prison sake of dia work.

Kontris wit di highest number of tori pipo for prison for 2018 include:

Turkey 68

China 47

Egypt 25

Saudi Arabia and Eritrea 16 each

Media and democracy

Di year, UN dey tok about di important role of free press for democracy, especially during elections.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tok for statement say "no democracy dey complete pipo no dey get transparent and reliable information."