As di world dey celebrate "press freedom day" today, some ogbonge women journalist for Nigeria don tell BBC how press freedom take affect dem for di kontri.

Woman journalist Veronica Dan Ikpoyi wey say "Dem dey call us gentlemen of di press, but for reality dem dey treat us like women".

She say "sometimes pipo go tell our colleagues to promise say dem go come wit dia female colleagues to cover event before dem go give dem di infomate dem dey find".

She say tins don beta now pass olden days wey dem kill Dele Giwa wey be ogbonge journalist for im time.

Funke Egbomode wey be president Nigeria Guide of Editors say "e get wen I write tori during General Sani Abacha regime and di military goment come close down our media house".She say true true press don dey free now for di kontri pass during military regime.

"Sometimes pipo dey see us as prostitutes unto say sometimes we dey comot for early morning come back late for night" na wetin Funke tok.

she say natural and cultural tins wey dey follow affect women for journalism

Ify Onyegbule anoda woman journalist say she follow for women wey no dey fear to do dia work no mata di intimidation wey dem dey get.

She tok say "di kain women wey I don see for dis job na women wey get my kain spirit di "neva say die attitude".

"Women wey dey into journalism suppose to dey write tori as e suppose be, avoid to dey collect moni so dat nobodi go fit use am embarrass you" na so Ify tok.

World Press Freedom index wey Reporters Without Borders release rank Nigeria as number 120 out of 180 kontris unto how press freedom dey exist.

Di report show say most times dem dey threaten journalists, beat dem atimes and sometimes dem dey deny journalist access to information.

World press freedom day na to inform pipo say press freedom and freedom of expression na fundamental human rights.