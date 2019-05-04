Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem carrry at least 20 passengers go hospital

One passenger plane don drive comot runway enta river for Florida, US.

None of di 143 pipo wey dey inside di Boeing 737 get serious injury.

Di charter aircraft wey Miami Air International dey operate bin dey fly from Guantanamo Bay for Cuba to on military base for Jacksonville.

Di passengers tori say di plane land hard during heavy rain before e run enta St John River wey dey nearby.

Dem treat at least 20 pipo for small-small injuries.

On passenger Cheryl Bormann tell CNN TV network about di "terrifying" moment wen di plane drive comot from runway on Friday night.

"Di plane hit di ground come bounce - e clear say di pilot bin no get total control of di plane, e bounce again," na so she tok.

"Na inside water we dey. We no fit tok where e be, weda na river or ocean," she add say she bin also smelll as di fuel from di plane dey leak enta water.