Image copyright Yomi Shogunle/Twitter Image example Yomi Shogunle no dey fear to tok im mind even for wetin no concern police

Nigerians dey react afta police transfer di oga of di Complaints Response Unit Yomi Shogunle, go Nkalagu, Ebonyi state for South East of di kontri.

Tok-tok pesin of di force Frank Mba wey confam di tori of di transfer, tell BBC say Shogunle go now be di area commander of Nkalagu.

Dis one dey come few days afta oga Shogunle tweet ontop di arrest of over 100 women for Abuja for accuse of 'prostitution' cause kasala for social media.

E no go be di first time wey oga Shogunle comment for social media dey cause kasala.

For April, Shogunle cause controversy wen im tweet say make Nigerians speak pidgin give officers to avoid kasala, im bin dey respond to one video wey show Lagos State Police Rapid Response Squad oga Tunji Disu dey tok to im men with English and Pidgin.

See some of di reactions to di news of im transfer for social media.