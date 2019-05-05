Kano goment organise 30 million naira wedding for 1500 pipo

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Kano state goment for north west Nigeria don arrange marriage for 1,500 couple for di state.

Di couple dem na part of di pipo wey register for di state mass wedding program. Di marriage happun for all 44 local goments wey dey di state.

Di Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi and govnor Abdullahi Ganduje attend di wan wey happun for Kano Municipal LGA.

Goment wey say dem spend 30 million ontop di wedding say dem go also give all di wives N20,000 dowry to take hold bodi.

Ali Baba wey be co-chairman of di mass wedding bin tell BBC say di idea na to epp pipo from poor background wey wan marry but no get money.

Image example Some of di furniture wey goment buy dash di newly married couples

"Di plan na to help pipo from poor background wey wan marry but no get money."

Di goment go give each couple set of furniture for dia house wey include bed, kitchen utensils and chairs.

Dis na di fifth mass wedding wey di state go hold since dem do di first one under former govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso.