Dem no support media player for your device Passengers use emergency exit slides to escape and run away

At least 13 pipo don die afta one Russian plane catch fire for-air before e make emergency landing for Moscow airport.

Videos ontop social media show as passengers dey use using emergency exit slides to escape, run comot from di Aeroflot wey dey burn.

Russian news agency Tass say two children dey among di pipo wey die.

One witness say na "miracle" as pipo fit manage escape from di plane wey dem say carry 78 passengers inside.

Nobody no wetin cause di big fire and di emergency landing.