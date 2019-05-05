Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cardinal Onaiyekan say di best way to stop migration na to make tins better for Nigeria

Di Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Cardinal John Onaiyekan don warn Nigeria leaders say dem dey turn di kontri to place wia pipo no fit stay and dis wan dey make young pipo comot go Europe illegally.

Cardinal Onaiyekan say if im be di president of di kontri, im go resign.

Im criticise di officials dem say na only demsef dem sabi - wit di mansions dem dey build for diasef and dia anyhow travelling around di world.

Di 75-year-old cleric say im dey shame anytime im see Nigerian women wey dem traffic dey do ashewo work for Rome and oda Italian cities.

Cardinal Onaiyekan bin dey tok to tori pipo as di church dey plan one event to discuss di mata for Abuja on Tuesday.

Plenti Nigerians don try di dangerous journey through di Sahara, Mediterranean go Europe in di last few years.

Di figures don dey reduce from di 40,000 wey reach Italy by sea for 2016 to 1,250 last year, but dis too na as EU dey fight pipo wey dey smuggle pipo in.

Dem dey traffic women and girls out of di kontri with promise of job only to force dem do ashewo.

Di road to Europe across di Mediterranean sea no good.

"To tell you di truth, I dey shame, I dey shame - big cardinal from Abuja, I dey waka for di street of Rome, Milan, Naples and I see my daughters dey sell dia bodi."

"You no fit even engage dem for conversation because dem bring dem from village as illiterates, all dem learn and know for di street of Italy na wetin dem need to survive." Di cardinal tell BBC.

Cardinal Onayekan wey tok say tins no suppose dey as e be add say before-before wen im school for Italy from 1965-1969 , No single Nigerian girls bin dey street,

"I study for Italy from 1965-1969 and den no single Nigerian girl bin dey road, later wen we begin see African girls for road dem be Ghana girls.

"Di Italian press go dey tok dat time say di Ghana girls , now na Nigerian girls dem dey call everybody even if dem dey come from Timbuktu." Na so di cardinal tok.