Image copyright @BayoOmoboriowo

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don return di kontri from im private visit to London, United Kingdom.

Di president wey travel since April 25, 2019 land Abuja, around 6:25pm on Sunday May 5, 2019.

President Buhari spend 10 days for yonda.

Tok-tok full ground afta tori break say Buhari dey travel on a 'private visit' afta presidency no gree define wetin di private mean.

Di tok follow wetin happun for 2017, afta di president travel go di same London for medical check-up but las-las spend 104 days dia.

Meanwhile di tok-tok pesin to di president Femi Adesina don give mouth to di pipo wey bin dey talk say di president no go keep im word to retrurn afta di 10 days e bin tok.

"Some reckless online media, irresponsible political opposition and oda pipo mouth bin dey drive rough say di president dey go hospital and no go come back afta 10 days.

"As e don be so, all dis pipo wey tok dis evil tin go fit swallow dia words? remove dia tori, apologise to Nigerians both for home and yonda?" Na so Adesina tok.