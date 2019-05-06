Meet Fathia wey design robot wey fit fold cloth afta wash

Producer: Karina Igonikon

12 year old girl, Fathia Abdullahi don design robot wey fit fold cloth afta dem wash am.

Di inspiration for dis robot come from how to take do house work for easy way.

Na wen im dey 10 years old na im Oluwatobiloba Nsikakabasi Owolola begin learn how to code and now wen e dey 12 years old, e don design one special robot wey e call “robo grabber” wey fit cari sometin from one place to anoda.

Dis two follow for of many pikin dem wey don learn how to code for Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria and dem don design many apps, robots, games and website for 9jaCodeKids Academy.

Some of dis young coders tell BBC Pidgin say, “with coding, dem fit bring di tins wey dey dia imagination into real life.”

E don pass two years wen Ugochukwu Nkwocha begin teach small pikin dem how to code through computer programming.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say im see say for kontris like USA, China and Japan, dem dey start to teach pikin coding wen dem dey as small as four years old and e go beta if developing kontri like Nigeria to add coding for school work and begin on time to dey teach di children so dem no go dey lef behind.

“Small pikin dey like empty slate and anytin wey you put inside dat pikin na im e go take grow up so di earlier you start to train your pikin in dis direction, di beta for dat pikin because di future wey dat pikin dey grow into na technology dey rule dat future.”

Ugochukwu come add say to learn coding dey also help dem for school especially for mathematics as e dey show dem di practical way to apply di theory dem dey teach dem so weda dem be art or science students no mata becos dem sef fit use technology “as e dey help dem solve problem and think in a logical way.”

For parents wey get pikin wey sabi spoil tins, Ugochukwu Nkwocha advice be say small pikins dey very creative and curious. “Dem wan find out wetin dey inside sometin and sometimes dem go scatter di tin so instead of to dey beat your pikin e beta to bring am come some wia wey dem go teach am how to channel dat energy learn how to build tins from scratch.”

Some Parents of dis coding pikin dem say dem don see big difference for di pikin since dem begin code as e dey help dem well well for dis school work and di kain Ogbonge tins dem dey design dey make dem very proud.

Video: Gift Ufuoma