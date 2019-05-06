Image copyright Better Rivers

Nigeria National Assembly green chamber; House of Representatives wan begin investigate di violence and killi-Killi wey happun for Rivers State during di 2019 general elections.

Di House of Representatives Committee on Army, Human Rights, Justice and Police Affairs go begin investigative hearing for di killi-killi and violence wey happen during di 2019 general elections for Rivers State .

Di Committee for statement wey di Clerk Balarabe Inua Dutse sign say dia mandate na to investigate;

1. Di alleged killing of Dr. Ferry Ngberegbe wey be lecturer for Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Bori and

2. Ibisaki Amachree wey be INEC Adhoc Staff and oda unarmed civilians.

3. E go also include reports of viral videos and oda cases of intimidation, torture and shooting of innocent unarmed civilians by men of Federal Anti-Robbery Squad FSARS and the Nigerian Army for Rivers State during di 2019 general elections and many oda cases of extra judicial killings by FSARS and Nigerian Army for Rivers State and across di kontri.

Di House of Reps Committee come charge pipo wey dey affected, pipo wey dey concern and di general public to submit 15 copies of memoranda for di investigative hearing wey go hold on Monday 6 May to Tuesday 7 May 2019 for di Auditorium of di Rivers State House of Assembly, come add say di one wey dem go tok for mouth too dem go hear am dia on those days.