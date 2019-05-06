Image copyright Ghana School of Law Image example Only 9 percent of students pass de 2018 bar exam, dis be worst pass other years like 2017 where 80 percent of students fail

De General Legal Council (GLC) for Ghana set up committee who dem task to investigate why for some years now, chaw people dey fail Ghana School of Law.

GLC release statement which dem take announce sey Justice Sophia Adinyira, Justice of the Supreme Court go be Chairperson of de committee who go look into de mass failures.

De Student's Representative Council (SRC) President for Ghana School of Law, Kobby Amoah talk BBC Pidgin sey "we dey suspect sey questions which dey come out of wana manual den stuff be de cause of de mass failures."

"Also sake of we or wana lecturers no get de marking scheme, we wan make dem make de marking scheme available so sey we go see how e dey affect de results."

According to de Kobby Amoah, dis year dem record over 90 percent failure which be high pass previous years.

Sake of that dem send formal written request go de Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye en there to complain about de issues.

