Court don sentence one nanny go 15 years in prison afta dem judge say e guilty of murder sake of say she by force feed one baby wit milk sotey di pikin come die.

For February, court say Oluremi Adeleye wey be 73 years old, dey guilty of child abuse and second-degree murder afta long trial wey Prince George County prosecutors argue say di nanny open di lid of baby bottle and pour nearly eight ounces of milk inside 8-month-old Enita Salubi throat.

"Please forgive me," Adeleye tok afta she kneel down dey beg di court on Friday. "I no man to kill your pikin."

During her trial, Adeleye, wey come from Nigeria, tok say she bin dey "cup-feed" di baby to make sure say hungry no beat am, as dem dey do for her kontri.

She and her attorneys tell di court say she no plan to hurt di baby and di way di pikin take die na "tragic accident."

Oda pipo wey come testify for to defend Adeleye tok say cup-feeding — to pour liquid for hand to feed pikin wey no wan chop gree — na common practise for Nigeria.

Before Prince George County Circuit Court give dia judgement, di Judge Karen Mason tok say:

"While I no find di defendant as evil pesin wey wan kill di baby, I also no find her action say e dey accidental."

Video from nanny camera Oct. 24, 2016, wey di incident happun, show di baby as e dey bounce inside one walker and dey touch Adeleye leg while she dey for chair.

Adeleye come dey try to give pikin bottle. Afta di pikin no gree take di bottle, she remove di lid of di bottle and pour am for di baby face. Everi tin just disappear in less than 30 seconds as di pikin dey struggle to escape from Adeleye and then fall for ground.

Di pikin mama, Nikia Porter, tok for during di sentencing say she move from di South Side of Chicago to escape gun violence wey fit put her family for danger.

"I no wan lose my pikin to stray bullet but I lost her to one formula."

Porter tok say di death of Enita continue to dey haunt her family, including two of her oda pikin, wey dey di room wen dia younger sister for die. She say dem continue to ask wia dia sister dey and wen she go come back home.