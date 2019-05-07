Image copyright Barcroft Media

As most Nigerian Muslims enta di second day of di annual Ramadan fast, for odas, na day one for dem dey as dem no gree start afta Sultan of Sokoto announce on Sunday say make fasting start on Monday.

Di Sultan na di leader of Muslims for Nigeria, and wetin im tok suppose be final for wen fasting suppose start. But BBC meet some pipo for Kano, northwest Nigeria wey say dem no dey start fasting togeda wit oda Muslims, despite di Sultan order.

Jamilu Shehe say since e dey small e no dey start fast until e use im eye see di moon for new month first.

Image example Jamilu Shehe

"No be say I dey disrespect Sultan or anybody, but since I small I no dey start fast until I use my korokoro eyes see di moon for new month and na so e be for di end of Ramadan too," im tok.

Im say e no dey stop fasting until im see di moon.

Image example Yusha'u Abdulhamid

For Yusha'u Abdulhamid, di reason e no start fasting wit oda Muslims na because na wetin "my mind tell am and wetin I read I dey follow."

"Any month wey start well, Muslims wey dey Kano suppose see am, na so e suppose be for oda states too. I call my friends wey dey stay Yobe, Maiduguri and dem tell me say dem no use dia eyes see di new moon.

"I no dey disrespect Sultan but di system wey I dey use for fasting na di one wey my parents and teachers teach me."

Image example Sani Musa

Sani Musa also dey among di pipo wey no dey start fast wit oda muslims unless dem use dia eyes see new moon.

Di implication of wetin dis pipo dey do be say on di day wey oda Muslims dey celebrate Sallah dem go still dey fast only to celebrate dia own Sallah a day or two later.

How dem dey take sight di moon

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example Na special equipment like dis dem dey take sight moon wey ordinary eye no fit see

For Nigeria and many oda kontris including Saudi Arabia, muslim leadership dey organise moon sighting committee for various locations so dat dem go report to Sultan or di leader anytime dem see new moon.

Di committee members wey dey across di 36 states of Nigeria, job na to along with pipo for dia area use telescope and oda modern instruments to use check di appearance of new moon wey dey signify beginning of new month for Islam.

Di sighting of moon/crescent for Islam dey very important because na di im dey determine di beginning and end of each month for Islamic calendar.

All major religious duties like Ramadan fasting, Hajj and Eid celebrations dey depend on moon sightings.

Each month for Islamic calendar get 29 or 30 days. If moon sighters see new moon on 29th for any month, di following day na new month if dem no see, then dat month go reach 30 days.

Sheik Garangamawa wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say no be only di moon sighting committee members suppose dey look for moon but na di duty of every Muslim.

For di Chief Imam of Kano mosque - Abdullahi Abbas, dis pipo wey dey wait to see moon by demsef dey wrong.

"Di fasting wey God know and go accept na di one wey majority of pipo dey do in line wit wetin dia leader (in this case Sultan) announce. For dis oda pipo dia argument no dey sound at all and dem lack good knowledge of di religion."

"So dis pipo must do wetin we dey cal Kaffara, to fast 60 days to pay for dis single day wey dem no follow oda Muslims fast. In fact, if na during wen Umar Ibm Khattab dey lead Islam dem fit chop flogging for dis dia act."