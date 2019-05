Image copyright Daily Graphic

Ghana Police confam say dem arrest eight pipo which dey include one 80 year old man who dey lead some separatist group for Volta Region who wan declare independence give dema body on May 9.

According to police statement about de arrest wey BBC News Pidgin see, police say dem gather intelligence about de group who dey call dema body Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) create dema own constitution plus anthem for dem wan use for de new country.

ASP Simon Tenkuu who dey plus Public Affairs Directorate, reveal sey dem dey "recruit young people illegally dey train dem 'militia-style' so sey dem fit operate as armed forces den police give dema new country.

But one national executive for de separatist group, Emmanuel Agbavor deny claims sey dem dey get militia group dem dey train low key.

He explain give Accra-based Citi FM sey "we no get any militia group who dey train for anywhere… We dey do evritin peacefully, we no get guns, cutlass or clubs saf."

De group say dem want Western Togoland, which currently be Volta Region become independent state separate from Ghana sake of before-before na dem be independent state wey dem take dem join Ghana during after de 1956 plebiscite.

Per dema demands, Volta Region, parts of Northern Region, North East den Upper East Regions go become part of Western Togoland state.