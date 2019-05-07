Image example Senator Ademola Adeleke appear for Abuja magistrate court on Tuesday

Senator Ademola Adeleke show for Mpape Magistrate Court on Tuesday wia police charge am go afta dem detain am on Monday.

Police charge oga Adeleke wit certificate forgery afta dem bin detain am wen im go honour dia invitation for Police Force Headquarters inside Abuja.

Meanwhile PDP, wey be Nigeria main opposition party dey para say na plot by di goment ruling party to by force oga Adeleka to surrender im election victory for Osun state.

Why police gbab Nigeria 'Dancing Senator'

Image copyright PDP

Nigeria main opposition party dey para as police arrest dia 'Dancing Senator' Ademola Adeleke on Monday.

Tori be say police detain People's Democratic Party candidate for Osun state 2018 govnorship election, Ademola Adeleke aftadem invite am for Force Headquarters Abuja.

Nigeria police force don explain why dem detain oga Ademola Adeleke, wey be di Senator wey dey represent Osun west senatorial district.

Police tok-tok pesin Frank Mba, say dem detain Adeleke ontop ongoing criminal investigations against di senator, according to TheCable.

Mba tell TheCable say dem go charge Senator Adeleke go court on Tuesday.

Senator Ademola Adeleke dey also face case on top say charge say e use 'oluwole' alias fake WAEC certicate enta university.

On March 22, 2019 di dancing senator win judgement of Osun State Govnorship Election Tribunal wey declare am winner of di September 2018 govnorship election inside di state.

Dat mata dey Appeal Court now as Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress APC and dia party candidate Gboyega Oyetola file motion of appeal against di tribunal judgement.

Wit dis new charge wey police take detain di Senator, e go mean say oga Adeleke get anoda 'gbese' on top im head.