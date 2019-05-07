First nurse, den beauty queen, now she be pilot

Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu, Faith Ilevbare, Andrew Gift.

Powede Awujo na qualified nurse wey leave wetin she study for school to follow her childhood dream to become pilot.

Her papa bin no wan allow her to be pilot sake of say im think say pilot no be work for women, but she prove am wrong.

Apart from her pilot work, she be public speaker, business woman and former beauty queen.

She want make oda women join am to become woman pilot.

Powede Awujo dey also teach children how to get dia own life dream and how to achieve am.