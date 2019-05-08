Image copyright Eye Ubiquitous

Police for Ghana arrest Chinese woman who allegedly dey try smuggle four containers of rosewood out of de country.

Police say dem intercept two trucks wey dem load plus containers wey full plus rosewood for Northern Regional capital, Tamale which de suspect carry go Tema port for export.

Northern Regional police PRO, DSP Yussif Tanko talk BBC Pidgin say at de time dem arrest am she no fit produce documents to prove say she dey operate legally.

"We ask am about passport, travelling documents den documents which she dey need to deal in rosewood. She claim sey she get some so we give am bail make she produce am" DSP Yussif Tanko add.

Police dey wait make she return plus all de documents which go prove say she dey run legal operation for Ghana else dem go hand am over to forestry commission den immigration for onward prosecution.

Na for March, de Lands and Natural Resources Ministry for Ghana direct de Forestry Commission make dem ban de harvesting, transportation den export of rosewood in de country.

Civil society den interest groups for Ghana start dey intensify dema campaign so sey government go prosecute Chinese nationals who dey operate illegally for de country inside.

Last month, de Chinese government, through dema ambassador for Ghana, talk sey dem make ready to collaborate plus Ghana to fight illegal operations by Chinese nationals.

But dem blame de growth of illegal Chinese operations partly on local people who dey partner plus them.