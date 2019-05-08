Image copyright Getty Images

South Africa pipo don begin dey line up for polling centers to go vote for dia parliamentary and provincial elections on Wednesday May 8.

Di governing African National Congress dey face dia strongest challenge since dem win di first post-apartheid vote for 1994, as di opposition Democratic Alliance dey grow more share of di vote inside big cities.

Dis na di first election wey dey hold since Jacob Zuma resign for February last year and Cyril Ramaphosa enta office.

Na 26 million registered voters dey prep to vote for di 48 political parties wey de run for di parliamentary and provincial vote.

South Africa na place wey get thousands of Nigerians wey dey live dia, and some of dem dey even vote for di election.

Meet di Nigerians wey dey vote for S/Africa election

Madam Toju Oni, wey don get her citizenship, say she dey vote for dis election so dat South Africa no go make di mistake wey her kontri Nigeria don make.

Image copyright Toju Oni Image example Madam Oni tok say she no want di mistakes of Nigeria to happun for South Africa

"For di place wia I dey come from - Nigeria, nothing dey work. So I no want South Africa to follow di same road because na di good tin wey we see for dis kontri na im make us come and we wan make sure say, e go still continue," she tok.

She tok say wetin she go consider as she dey vote na how wetin di candidates carri come go affect her and her stay for di kontri.

Nigerians and many oda Africans don suffer wetin dem dey call xenophobic attacks for South Africa. Many don die, and many of dia bizness na im jaguda pipo don burn.

Image copyright Dele Tokosi Image example Oga Dele want make goment enforce wetin di constitution tok say South Africa na for evrione wey dey South Africa

Dis security mata na wetin dey di mind of anoda Nigerian Dele Tokosi.

"Policies and emphasis dey ground now for foreigners to no dey places wey dem dey call, 'informal settlements' wey be place wia pipo just stay dia and dem don turn to dey like townships.

Dis na di places wey most of di xenophobic attacks dem dey happun and also wia foreigners wey no too get plenti moni dey make dia moni from.

"We go like if afta elections di goment go stop with dis kain arranegment because pipo for di kontri dey look up to dia go goment," im tok.

Oga Tokosi say afta di election e go like see how di goment of di day go interpret di constitution wey tok say, "South Africa dey for everybody wey dey stay for South Africa."

President Cyril Ramaphosa of di ruling ANC don tok say im goment go work to comot corruption for di kontri and even inside im own party even as opposition party EFF wey get Julius Malema as dia candidate dey fight for land restoration to black pipo without say em pay dia white former owners any compensation as im say im party na for di poor pipo wey ANC don forget.