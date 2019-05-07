Buhari dey use Police IG joke wen killi-killi dey happun upandan - PDP

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria main opposition People's Democratic Party say President Muhammadu Buhari don use im mouth gree say im no get solution to di palava wey affect di kontri.

For inside statement dem release, PDP say di president sef know say "Nigerian youths no vote for am inside di February 23 Presidential election."

PDP release dis statement ontop dia Twitter account on 7 May, two days afta Buhari make statements about di state of crime for di kontri, as im dey return from 10-day trip to di United Kingdom.

"Nigerians dey shocked say President Buhari no dey sensitive to di bloodshed, kill kill, tiff tiff and oda violent tins for di kontri wen im use di mata play... and joke say di Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed wey dey lose weight, dey do beta work ontop security challenge." PDP tok for statement wey Kola Ologbodiyan, dia national publicity secretary bin sign.

Di opposition party lose to di ruling APC party for di 2019 presidential elections wey make di PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar cry foul and carri Buhari go court ontop accuse on rigging.

PDP say instead of finding solutions to di palava of "over 30 million Nigerians wey don lose dia job and means of living", e dey painful say di president imsef declare say crime [of kidnapping] na new occupation and business.